Yara’s employee share purchase program and mandatory notification of trades

Oslo, 29 November 2022: The Foundation for employees’ shares in Yara (“Stiftelsen For Ansattes Aksjer i Yara”) has today purchased a total of 34,000 Yara shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) in the market at an average price of NOK 463.9398 per share, as part of Yara’s employee share purchase program in Norway.



Permanent Yara employees in Norway can take part in the annual offer to buy Yara shares for a value of either NOK 7,500, NOK 15,000 or NOK 30,000. Based on the three alternatives, Yara employees purchased either 16 Yara shares, 32 Yara shares or 64 Yara shares at NOK 466.40 per share. In total, Yara employees purchased 33,264 Yara shares from the Foundation for employees’ shares in Yara. A total of 605 employees participated in the program. Following these transactions, the Foundation for employees’ shares in Yara owns 748 Yara shares.

The share purchases linked to the employee share purchase program by the following Yara Board members are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and are subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19:

Board member Eva Safrine Aspvik bought 32 shares.

Board member Rune Bratteberg bought 64 shares.

Board member Ragnhild Flesland Høimyr bought 64 shares.

Board member Geir O. Sundbø bought 64 shares.

Deputy Board member Sandra Kristine Aakre bought 64 shares.

Deputy Board member Per Harald Eriksen bought 64 shares.

Deputy Board member Inge Stabæk bought 64 shares.

Deputy Board member Vidar Viskjer bought 64 shares.

Steinar Sletten, closely associated to Board member Eva Safrine Aspvik, bought 32 shares.

Individual notifications for each of the persons above are included in the attachment.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

