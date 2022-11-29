Yara’s employee share purchase program and mandatory notification of trades

·2 min read
Oslo, 29 November 2022: The Foundation for employees’ shares in Yara (“Stiftelsen For Ansattes Aksjer i Yara”) has today purchased a total of 34,000 Yara shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) in the market at an average price of NOK 463.9398 per share, as part of Yara’s employee share purchase program in Norway.

Permanent Yara employees in Norway can take part in the annual offer to buy Yara shares for a value of either NOK 7,500, NOK 15,000 or NOK 30,000. Based on the three alternatives, Yara employees purchased either 16 Yara shares, 32 Yara shares or 64 Yara shares at NOK 466.40 per share. In total, Yara employees purchased 33,264 Yara shares from the Foundation for employees’ shares in Yara. A total of 605 employees participated in the program. Following these transactions, the Foundation for employees’ shares in Yara owns 748 Yara shares.

The share purchases linked to the employee share purchase program by the following Yara Board members are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and are subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19:

Board member Eva Safrine Aspvik bought 32 shares.

Board member Rune Bratteberg bought 64 shares.

Board member Ragnhild Flesland Høimyr bought 64 shares.

Board member Geir O. Sundbø bought 64 shares.

Deputy Board member Sandra Kristine Aakre bought 64 shares.

Deputy Board member Per Harald Eriksen bought 64 shares.

Deputy Board member Inge Stabæk bought 64 shares.

Deputy Board member Vidar Viskjer bought 64 shares.

Steinar Sletten, closely associated to Board member Eva Safrine Aspvik, bought 32 shares.

Individual notifications for each of the persons above are included in the attachment.

Contact
Anika Jovik, Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: (+47) 472 24 959
E-mail: anika.jovik@yara.com

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


