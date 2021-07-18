Yappy hour: UK bars and pubs for you and your dog

Albert’s Schloss, Manchester

Your Great Dane will get turned away, but small dogs are allowed to stop by this lively “Bohemian bier palace, cook haus and bakery”, located beneath the Albert Hall music venue. There are designated dog tables in the bar and restaurant, but a strict 7pm curfew will stop your hound from embarking on an all-night bender (albertsschloss.co.uk).

The Bell at Skenfrith, Abergavenny

There are plenty of lovely circular walks based around this chic riverside inn. After your exertions, mucky pups can wash down after walkies in the rear garden’s Pooch Parlour which features a shower, metal bath and dog towels, before heading to the inn’s Dog and Boot Bar where a complimentary biscuit will be waiting (thebellatskenfrith.co.uk).

Smith & Whistle, London

Famously dog-friendly, and ideally located opposite Green Park, you’ll get pedigree service at this Mayfair bar, which boasts a range of “dogtails” specially created for canine consumption – including the Bubbly Bow Wow or maybe a good G&T, which is fresh ginger and tonic (smithandwhistle.com).

1000 Trades, Birmingham

If you fancy a round with the hound, try this cool bar and kitchen based in a former jewellery workshop, which has previously hosted a “pup crawl” featuring prizes and doggy goody bags. There are plenty of music and arts events, too, though not all might be suitable for Rex so check before you go (1000trades.org.uk).

The Grundisburgh Dog, Suffolk

Aptly named The Dog, this Suffolk pub has won awards for its sprawling dog-friendly beer garden. Expect doggy biscuits on arrival and don’t miss out on their roasts on Sundays – and you can treat yourself to some of their delicious pub classics while you are there, too (grundisburghdog.co.uk).