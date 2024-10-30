Yao Ming steps down as president of the Chinese Basketball Association

.

Yao Ming has quit as president of the Chinese Basketball Association, local media reported on Wednesday. The news quickly went viral in mainland China, becoming the No 1 trending topic on social media platform Weibo, while #yaomingresigns had 16.35 million views within 30 minutes of it being made public.

Source: SCMP

Yao, who was elected to a second term as president in December 2022, previously resigned as CBA chairman in May last year, and rumours had been circulating for some time that he would cut ties with the governing body entirely sooner rather than later. -via SCMP / October 30, 2024

