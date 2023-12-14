What Yannick Ngakoue’s loss means for Bears defense

The Chicago Bears were dealt a blow with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue suffering a broken ankle that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

It’s disappointing considering Chicago’s defense was just hitting its stride, where they’ve become a top-five unit since the addition of Montez Sweat. Since Week 9, the Bears defense ranks fifth in total defense (272.2 ypg), fifth in pass defense (180.6 ypg), ninth in scoring defense (18.2 ppg) and is tied for second in total takeaways (11), according to NFL Research.

Ngakoue, who signed a one-year deal worth $10.5 million this offseason, only had four sacks this season (marking the first time in his seven-year career where he hasn’t finished a season with at least eight. But head coach Matt Eberflus believes Ngakoue was close to more.

“There were a lot of times he had (the quarterback) in the chute there and he could have got him down,” Eberflus said. “We just have to do a good job of finishing and … wrapping up the quarterback, strip-sacking as you come through. And I think he could have had at least three or four more – at least.”

As for how the Bears will compensate for Ngakoue’s loss in terms of getting more pressure, Eberflus joked they’re going to “blitz every snap.”

In actuality, Chicago is going to need other players to step up in Ngakoue’s absence. There will be more opportunities for defensive ends DeMarcus Walker, Rasheem Green, Dominque Robinson, as well as rookie defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens.

“Everybody’s going to have an uptick in reps because of the loss of Yannick,” Eberflus said.

