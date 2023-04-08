Yannick Carrasco expected to leave Atletico Madrid in summer amidst interest from Barcelona

The 29-year-old had been on Barca's radar since the January transfer window but Atletico had refused to sanction his exit. However, the two clubs have now agreed on a €15million buy option for Carrasco for the summer. According to the latest update from SPORT, Barcelona intends to exercise the buy option but is planning to negotiate a lower fee with Atletico Madrid for the Belgian international. Atletico, on the other hand, are said to be unhappy with Carrasco as he is refusing to consider offers from Premier League clubs who are willing to pay more than Barcelona for his services. Carrasco's contract with Atletico expires in the summer and all indications suggest that he is leaving the club. It was previously reported that the winger was frustrated by the club not delivering on its promise to offer him an improved contract. Carrasco's agent, Pini Zahavi, is known to have a good relationship with Barcelona and had already confirmed in January that Carrasco was looking forward to joining the Catalan club. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were also reportedly interested in the winger but he has turned down their offers for now. While there is a risk that a move to Barcelona may not materialise at all if their Financial Fair Play problems persist, Carrasco seems determined to move on. Premier League clubs may have more financial muscle to outspend Barcelona, but the Belgian midfielder appears set on making the jump to Catalonia.

