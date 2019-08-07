Yanks keep blasting off in Baltimore

There is something about playing in Baltimore that just seems to bring out the power in the bats of the New York Yankees this season.

New York has belted 11 homers in the first two games of this series with the Orioles and a major-league record 38 at Oriole Park in 2019, a new record for homers in an away park. The young Baltimore pitching staff will try and slow this power surge in the series finale on Wednesday.

But that's going to be a tough task for the inexperienced Orioles. They're hoping John Means (8-6, 3.12 ERA) will return from the injured list (strained bicep) and give the struggling pitching staff a good performance to take some strain off an overused bullpen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Means is going to take on James Paxton (6-6, 4.61) in a battle of left-handed pitchers. Means, Baltimore's lone All-Star this season, is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in three relief appearances against the Yankees.

Paxton is 3-1 with a 3.86 career ERA in games versus the Orioles, and he is going to try and help New York stretch its winning streak to eight and sweep this three-game series.

The Yankees hit five homers in Monday's 9-6 victory. They added six more in a 9-4 victory on Tuesday night. Mike Tauchman, DJ LeMahieu and Didi Gregorius all homered in the third inning while Austin Romine, Brett Gardner and Cameron Maybin homered later.

New York hit back-to-back home runs twice in that win as the Orioles just couldn't seem to keep the ball in the ballpark. This has been a problem all year for Baltimore, but especially versus New York.

"We just keep going, man," Tauchman said to MLB.com earlier. "We just keep going."

The Yankees ran into more injury problems -- they currently have 16 players on the injured list already -- when Gleyber Torres came out in the middle of the third inning with core pain.

Story continues

Torres had this problem in Sunday night's game against Boston but had it checked and played Monday and started this game before leaving.

For the Orioles on the injury front, outfielder DJ Stewart got hurt in his first game after being called up from Triple-A Norfolk. The left fielder was hit on the head by a Mike Ford fly ball while making a diving attempt.

Stewart stayed in the game initially but was pinch-hit for in the bottom of the inning, adding another wound to an already injury-riddled group. Manager Brandon Hyde told reporters afterward that Stewart has a concussion.

But Hyde also had some more to say about his pitching staff, which has been giving up a lot of homers to the Yankees' non-traditional power hitters.

And the skipper was pretty blunt.

"This is a results business," Hyde said on MASN.com. "If you're going to pitch here, you've got to be able to keep the ball in the ballpark. ... We're setting all kinds of, giving up records, our ERAs are unbelievably inflated. We just have a long way to go."

David Hess came on to pitch the ninth inning and gave up back-to-back homers to Gardner and Maybin. Hess now has allowed 12 homers in 19 innings against the Yankees this season.

--Field Level Media