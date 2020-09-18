Yanks hit 5 HR in inning, top Toronto 10-7 for 8-game streak

New York Yankees' Brett Gardner hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees tied a major league record with five home runs in an inning and hit six overall in a 10-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night that extended their winning streak to eight.

New York set a major league record for most home runs in a three-game span with 19 and became the first team with six or more home runs in three straight games. The Yankees (29-21) outscored Toronto 43-15 over the three games and ouhit the Blue Jays 44-28, opening a 2 1/2-game over the Toronto for second place and closing within one game of Minnesota (31-21) for a first-round playoff series at home.

Brett Gardner, DJ LeMehieu and Luke Voit homered on consecutive pitches in the fourth inning from Chase Anderson (0-2). Voit’s home run was his major league-leading 20th.

Aaron Hicks struck out, and Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres followed with home runs that gave the Yankees a 9-2 lead and chased Anderson. The Yankees hit five homers in an inning for the first time, the seventh big league team to achieve the feat.

The Yankees hit 2,005 feet of home runs in the inning, according to Statcast, 2,377 in the game and 7,496 in the series -- more than 1.4 miles

Gary Sánchez, slumping for most of the season. added a seventh-inning homer off T. J. Zeuch for a 10-3 lead and had his first multihit game this year.

After losing 15 of 20 games and nearly dropping out of the AL's eight playoff spots, the Yankees have outscored their opponents 71-20 over their winning streak.

Masahiro Tanaka (3-2) allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings, striking out five.

Toronto closed in the ninth against Jonathan Holder on Danny Jansen's run-scoring single and Cavan Biggio's bases-loaded walk. Aroldis Chapman relieved with the bases loaded and gave up a two-run single to Bo Bichette, then struck out Randal Grichuk and Teoscar Hernández for his third save. Chapman threw fastballs on all 12 pitches, ending the game was a 101 mph pitch that Hernández missed.

Anderson gave up seven runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was 3 for 3 with two homers off Tanaka and added an infield single in the ninth. He is 11 for 20 with three homers and five RBIs against the Yankees this season.

Tanaka has thrown at least five innings in each of his last five starts.

BULLPEN REINFORCEMENTS

Zeuch and right-hander Wilmer Font joined the Blue Jays and made appearances. Font was activated from the 10-day injured list and Zeuch was recalled from the alternate site. Toronto optioned reliever Hector Perez and placed Jacob Waguespack on the 10-day IL with a strained back.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Hernández returned to action for the first time since Sept. 5, going 0 for 5 with four strikeouts. after recovering from a left oblique injury. … 1B Rowdy Tellez (strained right knee) is riding a stationary bike but has also begun walking better, according to manager Charlie Montoyo. … RHP Nate Pearson (elbow tightness) remains at Rochester where he continues to throw. The club hopes to build him up as a reliever, noting that there is not enough time left in the season to stretch him out as a starter. … RHP Matt Shoemaker (shoulder inflammation) threw 45 pitches on Wednesday and felt good Thursday. He is expected to throw live batting practice soon and could return as an opener or a reliever.

Yankees: OF Aaron Judge was given the night off, as manager Aaron Boone attempts to keep his All-Star slugger healthy for the postseason. Judge was hitless in his return from the injured list Wednesday, his first action since re-aggravating a strained right calf on Aug. 26. … Torres (quad tightness) returned to the lineup for the first time since Sunday and went 1 for 5.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Robbie Ray (2-4, 6.85 ERA) and RHP Ross Stripling (3-3, 5.88 ERA) are scheduled to start ba doubleheader in Philadelphia on Friday.

Yankees: LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.76 ERA) kicks off a weekend series at Fenway Park against last-place Boston.