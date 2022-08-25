The Yanks are coming – or, rather, making a comeback

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar, which will race at Lea Mans next year

US manufacturer General Motors is planning a return to Europe in 2023 after winding down most of its business in the region a few years ago and selling its Opel/Vauxhall division to the Stellantis car-making conglomerate. It retained a small operation selling premium Cadillac and Corvette models, including one dealership in London, but now “the General” is planning a comeback, to the closely fought electric vehicle (EV) battlefield.

At an event in Michigan, US, General Motors (GM) representatives remained tight-lipped about exact plans, saying only that there will be a major announcement early in 2023.

“If you look at what's happening overall in the European market, it is a very important strategic market for General Motors globally,” says Mahmoud Samara, president and managing director of GM Europe. The obvious reason for this, he told us, is that Europe is the second largest car market in the world, but it’s also because of Europe’s acceptance of electric vehicles.

“It is one of the fastest electric vehicle growth markets in the world,” he says. “From a charging infrastructure perspective, it is one of the most advanced with four times the charge point operators in Europe compared to another mature market like the US.” In addition, Samara cites the way public policy and government support are facilitating the industry transformation.

“I would say that this is a unique opportunity whereby both environments, the European macro environment and our business model transformation is like a marriage made in heaven,” he says. “This is the time for us to lead and innovate and provide European customers, including the UK because that’s very important as well, what they deserve and what they need.”

Mark Smyth interviewing Mahmoud Samara of General Motors Europe

Samara would not be drawn on which models or even which brands he thinks we need, but it’s easy to join some dots. After all, it has already revealed the Cadillac that will compete at the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race next year, while at the presentation in Michigan we drove the new Cadillac Lyriq EV, the Chevrolet Bolt EUV and the kind of large pick-ups that would dwarf many an SUV on UK roads, including the new electric Hummer.

When GM pulled out of Europe, it was offering mostly Chevrolet models, but when it returns it will do so as more than just a car company. It will have a new name, which again executives would not disclose but we’ll take a bet on GM standing for General Mobility because that’s what the company will be all about, the fashionable term of mobility services.

That means possibly the Cruise autonomous ride-hailing services, BrightDrop delivery vans and electric vehicles from Cadillac and Chevrolet.

“We’re going to focus on electric vehicles, we feel this is where the future is and it really delivers to our General Motors purpose,” says Samara. “We’ve committed to a cleaner planet and we want to leave this planet much cleaner and much more sustainable from the time that we’ve entered it and sustainability is huge, hence our entire business model is really committed to that cleaner planet and cleaner environment with great technologies, innovation and products.”

None of this necessarily means the return of GM dealerships though. Instead we got the impression that the company will adopt a direct sales approach, similar to Genesis, Polestar and Tesla, but with multiple brands and mobility solutions. It’s a trend that is already gaining momentum with other car makers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz – and for GM it would be the quickest, most cost-effective way to get back in the game.

“If you design your business model to do business on the customer’s terms, that means you are present whenever they want you,” Samara told us. “That has proven to be a successful recipe and I feel that it’s not just true to the automotive industry and we’re going to come in with that mindset to the customers. They tell us they want us to know them no matter where they are in the ecosystem, whether it’s an in-store experience or a digital experience or a service experience, and we feel comfortable that we have the right recipe to deliver that.”

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

It all sounds great, but what about the actual products? For more insight, we put a number of new models and technologies through their paces on the roads and highways of Michigan and at GM’s Milford Proving Ground, a vast vehicle testing facility.

There was a big focus on the new Cadillac Lyriq, which looks likely to be the first and most important new model that GM will bring to the UK and which could be followed by the recently revealed Celestiq.

The Lyriq is a great looking electric vehicle that will be a strong rival not only for existing models in the market, but also for new brands heading to the UK such as the Lucid with its Air and Fisker with its Ocean. It showcases a new era of design for Cadillac; sensual and elegant while still being premium and luxurious and that’s also true inside where some of the materials and buttons have an almost Bentley-like feel about them. That luxury is combined with the latest tech, including two wide digital screens along the top of the dashboard. They’re more stylish and discreet than in some rivals and feel as though they have been designed to integrate into the interior rather than make a statement.

Sitting on GM’s new Ultium electric drive platform, the Lyriq has a 100kWh battery pack and power of either 325hp in the rear-wheel drive version or 500hp in models with all-wheel drive. Range for the RWD is estimated at 312 miles and it can charge at up to 190kW. On a brief drive on the test track, the Lyriq proved to be very comfortable and responsive, although the suspension was soft, a typical set-up for the American market, but an engineer assured us that this would be altered for Europe to provide the slightly firmer ride we prefer.

The Hummer EV weighs four tonnes

Less luxurious is the Chevrolet Bolt EUV (electric utility vehicle). It has an LG 65kWh battery, can use 55kWh fast charging and has an estimated range of 247 miles. It also has some clever tricks like SuperCruise, GM’s hands-off-the-wheel driver assistance system which we put to the test on the highway, where it worked reasonably well. It wasn’t too happy with roadwork sections but was very impressive at assessing merging traffic and deciding by itself to smoothly indicate and change lanes. As a compact hatchback, the Bolt EUV could well be a good alternative to models such as the Renault Zoe and Vauxhall Corsa-e if it is in GM’s mix for the UK.

Then there’s the Hummer EV that brings back the famous name for the electric era. Its vast size requires two Ultium battery packs to generate up to 1,000hp, which is needed because it weighs over four tonnes. It’s quick though, with the Edition 1 able to hit 60mph in only 3.8 seconds. It’s extremely capable off-road too. Should it arrive, it will dwarf most things on our roads and probably upset the lobby groups, but it would be a rare sight and we expect GM will only offer it as a special order.

The same is likely to be true for a number of other non-EV models such as the Cadillac Blackwings, performance versions of its saloons which go up against European favourites such as the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63.

It all looks promising and GM seems likely to continue to tease us about its plans for the UK. As the switch to electric gathers pace, it’s clear the General wants in but, for now, it’s just charging up.

