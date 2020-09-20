Yankees win 10th straight, Twins clinch playoff spot

The New York Yankees extended their winning streak in MLB, while the Minnesota Twins clinched a playoff spot.

The Yankees recorded their 10th straight win by crushing the Boston Red Sox 8-0 on Saturday.

Clint Frazier hit a home run and went three-for-four with three RBIs as the Yankees' form run continued.

Yankees starter J.A. Happ gave up just four hits in eight innings, striking out nine.

The Twins are heading to the postseason for the second straight year after beating the Chicago Cubs 8-1.

Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano and Josh Donaldson all hit homers for the Twins.

White Sox go deep five times, Kershaw shines

The Chicago White Sox crushed five homers in a 5-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Tim Anderson went deep twice and Nomar Mazara, Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu also hit solo homers.

Clayton Kershaw produced another fine start. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher struck out six and conceded just four hits in seven innings in a 6-1 win against the Colorado Rockies.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes improved to 4-0 this season. He got through six innings, giving up just four hits and striking out nine as the Brewers shut out the Kansas City Royals 5-0.

Bad news for Astros

Houston Astros star Justin Verlander announced on Saturday he would undergo Tommy John surgery. The 37-year-old made just one start in 2020.

Saturday's results

Oakland Athletics 6-0 San Francisco Giants

Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers 5-2 Cleveland Indians

Miami Marlins 7-3 Washington Nationals

St Louis Cardinals 5-4 Pittsburgh Pirates

Chicago White Sox 5-0 Cincinnati Reds

New York Mets 7-2 Atlanta Braves

Houston Astros 3-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 Kansas City Royals

New York Yankees 8-0 Boston Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 Baltimore Orioles

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 Colorado Rockies

Minnesota Twins 8-1 Chicago Cubs

Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Texas Rangers

Seattle Mariners 4-1 San Diego Padres

Yankees at Red Sox

The Yankees (31-21) can seal a series sweep over the Red Sox (19-34) at Fenway Park on Sunday. Deivi Garcia (2-1, 3.28 ERA) starts for the Yankees as they close in on securing a playoff spot, while Tanner Houck (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will take to the mound for Boston.