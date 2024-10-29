Yankees welcome World Series back to the Bronx with losing effort as Dodgers threaten sweep

NEW YORK — With the concourse cramped, the climate crisp and the fans frenzied, World Series baseball returned to the Bronx for the first time in 15 years on Monday night.

Long before Game 3 began with the Bleacher Creatures’ customary roll call, Yankee Stadium boomed and bellowed while eagerly awaiting the ballpark’s first Fall Classic game since 2009. Derek Jeter, who tossed the first ceremonial pitch, heard deafening cheers. Aaron Judge, stuck in a postseason slump, received MVP chants as lineups were introduced. Even Fat Joe earned some applause after a less-than-stellar pregame performance on the field.

“Hopefully it puts a charge in us,” Aaron Boone said of the home-field advantage prior to the game.

It didn’t take long for the Dodgers to silence the crowd, though, as Freddie Freeman pulled a two-run homer off Clarke Schmidt in the first inning. Los Angeles never looked back, beating the Yankees, 4-2, on their own turf. After losing two games out west, the Yankees are now at risk of being swept in the World Series.

Freeman, the Dodgers’ grand slam hero in Game 1, had some help taking the air out of the building, as singles from Mookie Betts and Kiké Hernández provided additional runs in the third and sixth innings.

Three of those runs were charged to Schmidt, whose first World Series start only lasted 2 2/3 innings. The 28-year-old also totaled two hits, four walks, three strikeouts and 68 pitches.

His counterpart dazzled, as Walker Buehler held the Yankees scoreless for five innings. The pinstripers picked up only two hits against the righty as he walked two and fanned five over 76 pitches.

Energy did return to the stands in the fourth when a bunt to Mark Leiter Jr. turned into an out at the plate. Replay review appeared to show Gavin Lux getting his hand under Jose Trevino’s glove, but the original call stood, resulting in a collective roar.

Those roars turned to moans, however, when Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas waved Giancarlo Stanton home on an Anthony Volpe single in the bottom of the frame. Rojas sent Stanton, who doubled for the Bombers’ first hit, before he reached third base and with the ball already in Teoscar Hernández’s glove. The left fielder preceded to gun the slow slugger down.

The Yankees finally scored in the ninth when Alex Verdugo drilled a two-run homer with two outs, but it was too little, too late for a crowd that had already started to thin out.

The Yankees did have a chance to do some damage in the seventh, but Gleyber Torres got rung up on a high strike-three call to end a six-pitch at-bat with two on and two out. The Yankees, disappointed with time running out, shook their heads and threw their hands up at Mark Carlson’s call.

While hardly the only one to blame for the loss, Judge’s woes continued, as he went 0 for 3 with one walk and one strikeout. He is now 6 for 43 with 20 strikeouts this postseason.

With their captain crumbling and the Dodgers outhitting the home team, the Yankees are now staring down the barrel of defeat. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the World Series, though the Red Sox famously climbed out of that hole against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS.

The Yankees will attempt the start of that unprecedented ascent with Luis Gil on the mound for Game 4 on Tuesday. The team did not give much thought to starting Gerrit Cole on short rest given his spring training case of shoulder inflammation, so the rookie will take the mound with the Yankees facing elimination.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, will go with a bullpen game as they look to celebrate a championship in enemy territory. Their next win, should they secure it, would give the National League heavyweights their second World Series win since 2020.

The Yankees’ drought, meanwhile, appears poised to last at least one more year.