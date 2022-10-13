Yankees vs. Guardians Game 2 postponed Thursday night, will be played Friday afternoon

Pete Caldera, NorthJersey.com
NEW YORK - A rainy forecast in the Bronx has impacted the best-of-five American League Division Series.

Thursday night's ALDS Game 2 at Yankee Stadium between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed due to the impending inclement weather.

The game was rescheduled for Friday at 1:07 p.m., making it a two-day layoff since Tuesday's ALDS opener.

The Yankees have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series, and when it resumes, Nestor Cortes will make the Game 2 start for the Yankees against Cleveland's Shane Bieber.

Any chance of either pitcher coming back on short rest Monday night to start a potential winner-take-all Game 5 has now sailed due to Thursday's rainout.

If the ALDS goes the distance, the final four games will be played on consecutive days.

MLB placed an off day between Games 1 and 2 at Yankee Stadium but did not schedule a travel day back to the Bronx following a potential Game 4 Sunday night at Cleveland.

Saturday at Cleveland, Triston McKenzie is scheduled to oppose the Yankees' Luis Severino in Game 3.

If there is a Game 4, Cleveland's Cal Quantrill and the Yankees' Gerrit Cole are eligible for a Game 1 rematch on regular rest.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Game 2 postponed due to rain

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want