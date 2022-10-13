Yankees vs. Guardians Game 2 postponed Thursday night, will be played Friday afternoon

NEW YORK - A rainy forecast in the Bronx has impacted the best-of-five American League Division Series.

Thursday night's ALDS Game 2 at Yankee Stadium between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed due to the impending inclement weather.

The game was rescheduled for Friday at 1:07 p.m., making it a two-day layoff since Tuesday's ALDS opener.

The Yankees have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series, and when it resumes, Nestor Cortes will make the Game 2 start for the Yankees against Cleveland's Shane Bieber.

Any chance of either pitcher coming back on short rest Monday night to start a potential winner-take-all Game 5 has now sailed due to Thursday's rainout.

If the ALDS goes the distance, the final four games will be played on consecutive days.

MLB placed an off day between Games 1 and 2 at Yankee Stadium but did not schedule a travel day back to the Bronx following a potential Game 4 Sunday night at Cleveland.

Saturday at Cleveland, Triston McKenzie is scheduled to oppose the Yankees' Luis Severino in Game 3.

If there is a Game 4, Cleveland's Cal Quantrill and the Yankees' Gerrit Cole are eligible for a Game 1 rematch on regular rest.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Game 2 postponed due to rain