Yankees visit the Twins to start 3-game series

New York Yankees (27-15, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (24-16, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (3-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (4-1, 4.34 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -139, Twins +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the New York Yankees to start a three-game series.

Minnesota has a 24-16 record overall and an 11-8 record at home. The Twins have a 12-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has a 14-9 record in road games and a 27-15 record overall. The Yankees have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .249.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins with nine home runs while slugging .608. Max Kepler is 15-for-35 with seven doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 12-for-33 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .247 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press