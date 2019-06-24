Yankees trade rumors: New York will only move Clint Frazier for pitcher with ‘multiple years of control’

The Yankees appear willing to trade Clint Frazier. But, only in the right scenario.

New York is not planning to move the 24-year-old outfielder in exchange for a player under contract for less than two seasons, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic.

The report adds:

The Yankees always viewed 2019 as a development year for Frazier and they promoted him out only due to necessity. They still see him, potentially, as their left fielder next season.

New York is reportedly looking to add a starter and it has spoken with the Blue Jays about a potentially deal for Marcus Stroman. The right-hander, however, will be a free agent after next season, as will Indians ace Trevor Bauer.

TRADE TALK @Ken_Rosenthal with the latest on trade discussions surrounding Madison Bumgarner, Clint Frazier, and more: pic.twitter.com/BGGHY5YrHP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 22, 2019

The Yankees have also been linked to Madison Bumgarner, who is in the final year of his current deal with the Giants.

Frazier, meanwhile, is slashing .283/.330/.513 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in 53 games with New York this season. He has struggled defensively and was demoted to Triple-A after the team acquired Edwin Encarnacion earlier this month.

“This is the reality of things,” Frazier told reporters after the demotion. “Guess I'm facing reality right now. It's a tough pill to swallow. It's never fun, especially with how much I've felt like I've contributed to this team.”

Even after the addition of Encarnacion, the Yankees continue to look to add “impact” pieces, general manager Brian Cashman said.

"It's a process we're working through," Cashman told reporters last week, via MLB.com. "We're certainly compiling a list of the names that are available that are obvious, and we're compiling a list of the names that might become available.

"I certainly want to pull down whatever's best for this franchise and for our fan base, because we certainly are intent on taking another shot at this thing. We've been taken out the last two years by the eventual champs."

The Yankees finished play Sunday in first place of the American League East with a 49-28 record. They hold a 4 1/2 game lead over the Rays.



