Yankees trade rumors: Marcus Stroman discusses New York’s reported interest in him

Marcus Stroman is focusing on pitching his best.

The 28-year-old starter has been at the center of trade rumors and he has continued to be linked to the Yankees. Stroman discussed those reports Sunday after the Blue Jays’ 4-2 loss to New York.

“I’m truly focused on pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays,” Stroman told reporters, via NJ.com. “Whatever happens, happens as far as outside of that. I’m doing everything I can for my team. … I truly think if I start to think about it like that, it’s going to throw me off my game and throw me out of the loop mentally and physically. I’m doing my best to really focus on the moment and doing everything I can to do my best.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Stroman, who is from Long Island, scattered seven hits and three runs over six innings against the Yankees. He struck out seven and walked two while throwing 97 pitches.

“I feel great,” Stroman said, via Newsday. “I don’t have to prove myself. I have 800 innings in the AL East. I know I can compete with anybody out there and I would give myself the ball in any big-time situation.”

Stroman has received little run support and has a 5-10 record this season. But, he holds a 3.25 ERA and was named to his first All-Star team earlier this month.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised Stroman during his team’s series against the Blue Jays this weekend.

Story continues

“He’s really athletic on the mound,” Boone said. “That lends itself to his pitching. He fields his position incredibly well. He can really sink the ball. He's a guy that generates, when he's on top of his game, weak contact. He puts the ball on the ground and can make the ball move a lot of ways. Obviously, he's having a really good year for them this year.”

MORE: Sonny Gray opens up about struggles with Yankees: 'New York wasn’t a great fit for me’ | MLB trade rumors: Here’s who the Yankees could want from teams targeting Clint Frazier

The Yankees finished play Sunday in first place of the American League East with a 59-32 record. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are well out of playoff contention at 35-59.



