Yankees' Taillon hit by line drive, leaves after 2 innings

·1 min read
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon got hit in his pitching arm by a line drive Tuesday night and left his start against the Los Angeles Angels after two innings.

Taillon was struck by a liner off the bat of Magneuris Sierra, who was then thrown out at first to end the inning after second baseman DJ LeMahieu fielded the ricochet.

Taillon appeared to be in pain as he left the field, looking down at his forearm and wrist.

He was replaced by Greg Weissert, who made his third big league appearance. The 27-year-old Fordham product made his major league debut last week.

Taillon yielded two hits and two runs in his abbreviated start, striking out two. He gave up a two-run homer to Max Stassi shortly before getting hurt.

Taillon is 12-4 with a 3.97 ERA for the first-place Yankees. He pitched six innings of one-run ball to beat Oakland last Thursday, rebounding from his first back-to-back losses of the season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

