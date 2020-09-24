Yankees, streaking Urshela set for matchup with Blue Jays

New York Yankees (32-24, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (29-27, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 5.12 ERA) Toronto: Hyun Jin Ryu (4-2, 3.15 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York's Urshela puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are 19-17 against AL East opponents. The Toronto offence has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for twelfth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with a mark of .302.

The Yankees are 23-16 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 91 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with 21, averaging one every 9.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 59 hits and is batting .298.

Voit leads the Yankees with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .622.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Julian Merryweather: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Rafael Dolis: (knee), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press