Giancarlo Stanton blasts home run completely out of Yankees' Steinbrenner Field

Giancarlo Stanton hits home run completely out of George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

After setting the Major League Baseball team record with 267 home runs last season, the New York Yankees entered spring training determined to top that mark in 2019.

With swings like the one Giancarlo Stanton exhibited during Friday’s Grapefruit League game against the Detroit Tigers, it's no wonder they've set the bar so high.

The Yankees slugging outfielder positively destroyed a first-inning pitch from Detroit’s Matthew Boyd, sending it up and completely out of George M. Steinbrenner Field to start the scoring in what ended up a 6-5 loss for New York.

Giancarlo Stanton hits a MAMMOTH home run. Yanks up 2-0. pic.twitter.com/6pBwlpGkOv — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 8, 2019

That’s right. It left the ballpark completely.

George M. Steinbrenner Field cannot stop Giancarlo Stanton, let alone contain him.

Giancarlo Stanton hit Matt Boyd's 12th pitch of the game out of George M. Steinbrenner Field. — Anthony Fenech (@anthonyfenech) March 8, 2019

You didn't need to see Giancarlo Stanton's two-run homer off Matt Boyd. Hearing it was enough. Titanic blast to left field, Stanton's first homer of the spring. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 8, 2019

Just found a baseball in my backyard. Looks like it was Giancarlo Stanton’s HR ball — Jeremy (@liveforsports14) March 9, 2019

Not bad for Stanton’s first home run of the spring.

Then again, Stanton hitting epic home runs is nothing new to baseball fans.

According to Statcast, Stanton has mashed 14 home runs that have traveled 460+ feet since that measuring tool debuted in 2015. That included a 504-foot blast at Coors Field during the 2016 season.

Though no official estimate was released for Friday's home run, it's safe to assume it traveled well beyond 460 feet. In fact, it might still be in flight.

Between Stanton, Aaron Judge and a healthy Gary Sanchez, the Yankees should hit plenty of tape measure home runs again in 2019. The question is, will Miguel Andujar, Gleyber Torres and Troy Tulowitzki contribute enough to help them challenge or even break their own team record.

