Yankees starter Luis Gil exits in 4th inning against Guardians with lower back tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees rookie Luis Gil exited Tuesday night’s start against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning with lower back tightness.

After throwing an 89 mph changeup to Jose Ramírez, the right-hander called for an athletic trainer. Following a brief meeting on the mound that included New York manager Aaron Boone, Gil was replaced by Tim Hill. Before his final delivery, Gil allowed a homer to Brayan Rocchio and walked Steven Kwan on four pitches.

Pitching on seven days’ rest, Gil allowed three runs and three hits in three-plus innings. He struggled with command most of the night, walking six and throwing first-pitch strikes to only six of 19 batters.

Gil is 12-6 with a 3.39 ERA in 25 starts but has issued 66 walks. He has thrown 124 2/3 innings after missing most of the previous two seasons due to Tommy John surgery.

Gil debuted in August 2021 and was 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in six outings. He made one start for the Yankees in 2022 before getting injured.

New York began the night with a half-game lead in the AL East over Baltimore.

Larry Fleisher, The Associated Press