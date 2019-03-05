Yankees shut down ace Luis Severino with shoulder issue

Luis Severino is expected to miss his scheduled opening day start with shoulder inflammation diagnosed on Tuesday. (Getty)

New York Yankees starter Luis Severino will likely miss opening day due to inflammation in his right shoulder.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday that the team team will shut Severino down for two weeks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Severino misses spring training debut

Severino left warmups ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled spring training start against the Atlanta Braves after experiencing discomfort and underwent an MRI that revealed the inflammation.

The two-time All-Star has yet to play in a spring training game and is “highly unlikely” to be ready for the start of the regular season, Boone told reporters.

Severino coming off breakout seasons

Severino finished ninth in AL Cy Young voting last season after posting a 3.39 ERA with 220 strikeouts and 46 walks over 191.1 innings.

He finished third in Cy Young voting the year prior with a 2.98 ERA, 230 strikeouts and 51 walks over 193.1 innings.

The 25-year-old signed a four-year, $40 million extension in February.

Boone told reporters that Severino will receive anti-inflammatories with the hope he can resume throwing in two weeks.

More from Yahoo Sports:

More from Yahoo Sports: