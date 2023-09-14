Yankees set date for Jasson Dominguez's Tommy John surgery. When will he return?

New York Yankees rookie center fielder Jasson Dominguez is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, with the expectation that he would be ready to return to the lineup in 9-10 months.

That was the timetable originally stated by Yankees manager Aaron Boone last Sunday, when the switch-hitting Dominguez was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament to his right (throwing) elbow.

Dominguez, 20, expressed last week that he planned to have surgery "as soon as possible.'' He could return to the Yankees' lineup in June or July 2024.

Speaking with reporters Thursday morning at Boston's Fenway Park, Boone said Dominguez's surgery would be performed by Keith Meister.

When did Jasson Dominguez get injured?

Dominguez said he first "felt like something wasn’t right'' on Sept. 3 at Houston, though he was able to play on until last Sunday, when he was scratched from the lineup due to elbow discomfort.

Tests revealed a full tear, which was stunning news to Dominguez and the organization.

Dominguez belted four homers in his first seven games, including a home run in his first big-league at-bat, off future Hall-of-Famer Justin Verlander at Houston.

Speaking last Sunday, Dominguez called his brief eight-game stint in the big leagues “a really good experience.''

The expectation is that he'll be able to conduct some baseball activity during spring training.

“(I’m) fortunate,'' Dominguez said last week. "Fortunate to be here and be able to play those eight games and really see how it is inside this clubhouse in the big leagues.’’

