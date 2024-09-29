Yankees secure No. 1 seed in American League after Guardians fall to Astros

NEW YORK — The American League officially runs through the Bronx.

Following the Cleveland Guardians‘ 4-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, the Yankees clinched home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs.

The Yanks are officially the top seed in their respective league for the first time since 2012. They will now face off against the winner of the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers/Kansas City Royals in the Division Series beginning Saturday, Oct. 5.

The top seed offers advantages to the Bombers beyond home field.

The Yanks would not have to see their postseason rival Astros until a possible American League Championship Series — should they advance past the wild-card round and division series.

Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates essentially holds no meaning and after Anthony Rizzo’s hand injury, it wouldn’t be a shock to see many of their regulars sit out the final game of the regular season.

