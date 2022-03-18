Yankees reportedly trade Luke Voit to Padres after Anthony Rizzo signing

Luke Voit is finally free. The New York Yankees reportedly traded Voit to the San Diego Padres on Friday, a day after the Yankees announced the signing of first baseman Anthony Rizzo, according to Jon Heyman.

The Yankees will reportedly receive pitcher Justin Lange in the trade.

The Yankees are getting Justin Lange — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 18, 2022

Voit, 31, was the odd man out in the Yankees' infield after the team brought Rizzo back for another season. Voit ran into similar issues last year, when the Yankees acquired Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. It was assumed New York would try to flip Voit then, but could not find a deal to their liking before the deadline passed. Voit was mostly used as a bench bat during the second half of the 2021 MLB season.

Prior to Thursday, Voit was pencilled in as the team's starter at first. He was looking for a bounce back season after being limited to 68 games due to various injuries last year. In 2020, Voit turned in a breakout season, posting a .277/.338/.610 slash line and leading MLB with 22 home runs during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

This story will be updated.