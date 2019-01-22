Yankees reportedly sign brain hemorrhage survivor Danny Farquhar

Danny Farquhar's inspiring journey continues.

The pitcher reportedly signed a minor league contract with the New York Yankees on Monday, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman. The signing comes just nine months after Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage, which was caused by a ruptured aneurysm, as a member of the White Sox while in the dugout during a game. The club has yet to officially announce the transaction.

MORE: Farquhar throws out first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Farquhar spent over two weeks in the hospital and didn't throw a pitch the rest of the season.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Farquhar said "he was thankful to be alive" and that doctors told him that 40 percent of people who suffer ruptured brain aneurysms die and 60 percent of the ones who survive have severe disabilities.

The right-hander was cleared to resume baseball activities in June and threw out the first pitch before a White Sox game that same month.

Farquhar has compiled a 3.93 ERA in 272 and 1/3 innings over seven major league seasons.