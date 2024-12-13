Yankees reportedly acquiring RP Devin Williams from Brewers for Nestor Cortes, Caleb Durbin

The 30-year-old Williams recorded 65 saves for the Brewers over the past three seasons

MILWAUKEE, WI - Devin Williams recorded 65 saves for the Brewers over the past three seasons. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have reportedly acquired reliever Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes and second base prospect Caleb Durbin are heading to Milwaukee.

The 30-year-old Williams recorded 14 saves in 22 appearances last season with the Brewers. He missed the first three months of the season due to a stress fracture in his back. When he returned, Williams only allowed three earned runs over 21.2 innings during the regular season.

Williams, a two-time NL All-Star and the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year, spent all six of his MLB seasons with the Brewers and took over the closer's role, picking up 68 saves in 235.2 innings while posting a 1.83 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.

Cortes, who was the team's Opening Day starter for an injured Gerrit Cole, was seemingly on his way out after voicing his displeasure in September about being moved to the bullpen