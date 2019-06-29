Yankees, Red Sox set to renew rivalry in London

America's most storied sports rivalry makes its way across the pond for a historic series as the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees face off in the first of two games at London Stadium on Saturday.

The series marks the first-ever games contested in London for Major League Baseball. The pitching matchup carries further international flavor as Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (5-5, 3.21 ERA) gets the nod for the Yankees opposite Red Sox righty Rick Porcello (5-7, 4.52).

Each team will be well-rested after arriving in London after their last games stateside on Wednesday. Representatives from the clubs interacted with locals on Thursday to further drum up interest ahead of games that sold out in less than an hour.

"More important than the two games is what continues to happen here in England after we're gone," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said.

Indeed, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs have already been announced to continue the London Series in 2020.

This year, the Yankees and Red Sox both enter on recent hot streaks. New York has won 11 of its last 12 games to pull ahead to a nine-game lead over the Red Sox in the American League East, though Boston has done its best to keep pace, winning 10 of its last 14.

Hitter-friendly dimensions await both teams at London Stadium, where it's 330 feet down the foul lines and 385 to straightaway center. Good news for the Yankees, who enter in the midst of a major league record streak of 29 straight games with a home run.

"I'm not worried about the dimensions or anything because we're both going to be playing on the same surface, so I think it'll be a lot of fun," Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner told ESPN. "I'm most looking forward to seeing how the fans react to us being over there. It's going to be a blast."

Porcello hasn't given up a homer in a season-long streak of three straight starts. Yet, he was roughed up by the Toronto Blue Jays his last time out, allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks over six innings in a loss.

Porcello has pitched at least six innings in 11 of his last 12 starts, the lone exception being a 4 2/3-inning effort against the Yankees on June 1 in which he gave up five runs on nine hits. In his career, he's 10-9 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 career starts against New York.

"I'll get the honor of throwing the first pitch in Europe, and it's awesome," Porcello told MLB.com. Boston is serving as the home team for the series. "It's a big deal for our game, and I'm looking forward to it.

"Hopefully we'll put on a good show and everyone enjoys it."

Tanaka has yet to face the Red Sox this season. He's 8-4 with a 4.35 ERA in 18 career starts against Boston.

In his last start, Tanaka surrendered two runs on eight hits over six innings against the Houston Astros.

The Yankees and Red Sox have played five times this season, with New York winning the first four. The teams will play each other 12 more times in the second half.

-Field Level Media