Yankees rally, beat Bosox 6-5 in 12 for 9th straight win

BOSTON — Gary Sanchez hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning, DJ LeMahieu had a go-ahead double in the 12th and the New York Yankees rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Friday night for their ninth straight win.

New York improved to 8-0 over its longtime rival this season. Dating to last year, the Yankees have won 11 in a row over the Red Sox, one short of its best streak ever against them.

The victory moved the Yankees (30-21) percentage points ahead of Minnesota (31-22) for No. 4 seed and home field in the first round of the playoffs.

The Yankees won on a night in which sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were both in the lineup together for the first time since Aug. 8 after recently returning from stints on the injured list.

Jonathan Loaisiga (3-0) pitched three scoreless innings to get the victory in a game that ended well past midnight. Ryan Weber (1-3) took the loss.

Boston led 4-3 with two outs in the ninth when Sanchez, who's shown recent signs of breaking out of a season-long slump, tied it with a line drive home run off Matt Barnes that just made it over top of the Green Monster.

Sanchez hit a two-run double in the seventh that cut Boston's lead to 4-2.

Luke Voit hit an RBI single in the 11th for the Yankees. Boston tied it in its half of the inning thanks to a wild pitch by Loaisiga and an RBI single by Christian Arroyo, who also had a three-run homer.

LeMahieu doubled with two outs in the 12th.

Boston’s Martín Pérez pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, a walk and striking out seven. But the Red Sox relievers allowed five hits and four runs over the next three innings.

This was Judge’s second game back since re-aggravating a strained right calf on Aug. 26. Stanton was activated Tuesday after going on the injured list Aug. 9 with a left hamstring strain.

Both were quiet until the eighth inning when Judge got aboard with a one-out single. Stanton then lined a double into the left field corner, scoring Judge from first to cut Boston’s lead to 4-3.

Judge and Stanton went a combined 2 of 9, striking out three times.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said the team will be careful with Judge and Stanton’s workload as they gear up for the post-season . He said Stanton will likely have Saturday off after playing two straight games. Judge will probably rest in the series finale on Sunday.

Red Sox: RF Alex Verdugo left the game in the third inning with left hamstring tightness after injuring himself while running the bases.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP J.A. Happ (1-2, 3.96 ERA) will make his eighth start of the season. He had a no-decision in his last start when he went five innings Sept. 13 against Baltimore, giving up five hits and a run.

Red Sox: RHPr Chris Mazza (1-1, 5.57) makes his fifth start of the season. He’s given up 10 runs over 14 1/3 innings in his four previous starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press