Yankees play the Red Sox in first of 4-game series

Boston Red Sox (74-72, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (84-62, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Cooper Criswell (6-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.97 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -167, Red Sox +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a four-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

New York has a 39-32 record in home games and an 84-62 record overall. The Yankees lead the AL with 216 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Boston is 74-72 overall and 39-32 on the road. Red Sox hitters have a collective .432 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the majors.

The teams meet Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Red Sox lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with a .320 batting average, and has 33 doubles, a triple, 51 home runs, 119 walks and 126 RBI. Gleyber Torres is 15-for-41 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler O'Neill has 17 doubles, 30 home runs and 59 RBI for the Red Sox. Ceddanne Rafaela is 7-for-36 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by four runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Brennan Bernardino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Isaiah Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Hamilton: 10-Day IL (finger), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lat), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (leg), Bryan Mata: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press