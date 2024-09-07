Yankees play the Cubs leading series 1-0

New York Yankees (81-60, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-69, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-0); Cubs: Javier Assad (7-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -142, Cubs +120; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees face the Chicago Cubs leading the series 1-0.

Chicago has a 37-32 record in home games and a 72-69 record overall. The Cubs rank 10th in the NL with 149 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

New York has an 81-60 record overall and a 44-29 record on the road. Yankees hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki has a .275 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 23 doubles, six triples and 19 home runs. Ian Happ is 15-for-42 with nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 33 doubles, a triple and 51 home runs for the Yankees. Jazz Chisholm is 14-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .294 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (groin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Yankees: Ian Hamilton: 60-Day IL (lat), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press