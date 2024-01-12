Yankees, pitcher Marcus Stroman agree to $37M deal

Starting Pitcher Marcus Stroman went 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA over 27 appearances last season for the Chicago Cubs. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman has agreed to join the New York Yankees, he announced on social media.

Stroman announced his decision Thursday on Instagram. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and MLB.com that Stroman and the Yankees agreed to a two-year, $37 million contract. The pact features a third-year vesting option.

"I'm a New York Yankee," Stroman wrote on his Instagram story.

Stroman, 32, went 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA in 27 appearances last season for the Chicago Cubs, earning his second All-Star selection. He owns a 77-76 record with a 3.65 ERA over 231 career appearances.

The Medford, N.Y., native made his MLB debut in 2014 for the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays traded Stroman to the New York Mets in 2019.

Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman owns a career 3.65 ERA. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI

Stroman opted out of the 2020 season because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a contract with the Cubs in 2021. Stroman opted out of the final year of that deal this off-season.

He will now join a Yankees rotation that also features Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Clarke Schmidt.