Yankees owner on Dodgers’ spending, Junior Caminero’s amazing championship performance | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The New York Yankees haven’t been quiet this offseason in regard to putting together a roster that they feel can hopefully get them back to the World Series in 2025. The same can be said for Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner this past week when he made a little noise himself, notably making comments about how the Los Angeles Dodgers have spent this offseason.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the noise that came from the Boss in the Bronx about how teams can’t spend like the world champs currently are and if these comments have something to do with the upcoming CBA talks that will surely focus on free agency and the way teams spend. They also talk about Hal selling the 2025 team as better than the 2024 club and whether the Yankees can actually put faith in a bounce-back season from Paul Goldschmidt and DJ LeMahieu.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys get into the incredible performance (and bat flip) by Junior Caminero from Game 7 of the LIDOM championship, including a feat that’s almost unheard of and how much better he can possibly get. Jake and Jordan also talk about Ha-Seong Kim and Carlos Estévez signing deals, as well as make their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.

(1:36) - The Opener: Hal Steinbrenner’s comments

(21:44) - Around the League: Ha-Seong Kim and Carlos Estévez sign

(33:18) - Turbo Mode: Recapping other transactions

(38:53) - Holy %^&*$#&%: Junior Caminero’s Game 7 performance

(52:08) - The Good

(55:26) - The Bad

(59:41) - The Uggla

