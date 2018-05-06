The Yankees' new Death Star is fully operational





The New York Yankees might not be the best team in baseball (yet), but they are certainly the last club you want to run into at the moment.

Sunday’s dramatic victory over Cleveland proved that this team not only has plenty of room to improve, but is scary good in the interim. The latest to play hero in The Bronx is none other than new second baseman Gleyber Torres — who for all intents and purposes was the final piece separating the lovable ‘Baby Bombers’ from returning to full on ‘Evil Empire’ status.

Torres became the youngest player in Yankees history to launch a walk-off home run as New York emerged with a 7-4 victory over the Indians for its 15th win in 16 games. It was Torres second homer in as many days.

WALK IT OFF GLEYBER! A three-run BOMB by Baby Bomber @TorresGleyber gives the Yankees a come-from-behind, walk-off, 7-4 win! #GleyberGood #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/zdtWKWta0T — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 6, 2018





With the Walkoff Homerun — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) May 6, 2018





Torres is now slashing .333/.365/.824 in 15 games since getting called up. Which would be impressive on its own, but the 21-year-old wasn’t even the Yankees biggest star on Sunday.

It wasn’t Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius, Giancarlo Stanton or Aaron Hicks, either, though all did reach base against the Indians. Nope, the player to watch in this one was right-handed hurler Domingo Germán, who made history in his first career start by tossing six innings of no-hit ball with nine strikeouts on just two walks.

Domingo German is 1st pitcher in MLB history (since at least 1908) with 9+ K and 0 hits allowed in his 1st MLB start. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) May 6, 2018





Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled Germán after 84 pitches in favor of Dellin Betances, who promptly gave up three runs and the lead.

Cleveland entered the 9th inning up 4-3 and with a dominant Cody Allen on the mound. That should’ve been it for New York. Allen has racked up at least 30 saves each of the last three years and hasn’t allowed more than 10 hits this season. That was until Hicks and and Neal Walker led off the ninth with back-to-back doubles to tie the game at 4-4 before Allen was pulled.

That brought up Torres who grabbed a 3-2 sinker that didn’t sink and dropped it behind the wall in centerfield.

New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres watches his walk-off, three-run, home run against the Cleveland Indians. (AP Photo)

Yankees 15-1 or better and +61 Run Diff or better in 16-game span:

2018

1954

1953*

1947*

1942

1939*

1906 *won World Series — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) May 6, 2018





These Yankees aren’t just fun. They’re straight up not fair.

When a team knocks out a starter after six no-hit innings, then goes on a four-run rally on the road with one of the best closers in baseball warming up, that should be enough for a win.

The Yankees beg to differ.

You can call it whatever you want, but anyway you look at it New York is back to being what it’s best at: Evil.

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!