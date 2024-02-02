Yankees in Mexico City: 'Historic' series vs. Diablos Rojos scheduled for spring training

Billed as a “historic two-game exhibition series," the New York Yankees’ 2024 preseason schedule will now conclude with a trip to Mexico City.

On the team’s website Friday, the Yankees revealed plans to play two exhibition games against Diablos Rojos del Mexico, March 24-25, at Mexico City’s Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium.

According to the Yankees, the club will maintain its final two previously scheduled Grapefruit League games on those dates (essentially creating split-squad games), including a March 25 home game in Tampa, Fla., against the Mets.

The Yankees open their 2024 regular season on March 28 at Houston.

Given the Yankees’ 27 world championships in franchise history and the Diablos Rojos’ 16 Mexican Baseball League titles, the clubs have the most championships in their respective leagues.

This would mark the Yankees first visit to Mexico City for exhibition games since March 1968, when they also played the Diablos Rojos, a two-game set that resulted in a split.

According to the Yankees, ticket information will be provided at a later date through the Diablos Rojos.

