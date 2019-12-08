Yankees set to offer a record-setting deal to Gerrit Cole, per reports

Sporting News

The Yankees are opening up the checkbook for Gerrit Cole.

According to the New York Times' Bob Klapisch, the Yankees' initial offer to Gerrit Cole is a record-setting one: seven years, $245 million has been offered to the free-agent righty.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The deal, which would sit at $35 million per year, would be the highest average annual value for a pitcher in baseball history.

On Friday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Cole, 29, wanted initial offers on the table, and that the last three teams involved were the Yankees, the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

UPDATE: According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, an official offer has yet to be extended to Cole.

What to Read Next

Back