Yankees look to salvage split with White Sox

Powerful reinforcements are on the way for the New York Yankees in the form of Edwin Encarnacion, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

By the end of next week, all three could be in the lineup. But in the meantime, the Yankees will attempt to get a split of a four-game series in Chicago on Sunday afternoon when they take on the White Sox.

While the Yankees were building a seven-run lead and getting an 8-4 win Saturday night to halt a three-game losing streak, the front office was finalizing a deal to acquire Encarnacion from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league pitcher Juan Then, with the teams each taking on part of Encarnacion's contract. The deal was not made official until 12:25 am ET, and it is unknown if Encarnacion will join the Yankees in time for Sunday's game.

"He's going to fit right in with our lineup," Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ told reporters Saturday about his former teammate in Toronto. "Taking a little pressure off other guys is a good thing."

Encarnacion leads the American League with 21 homers, and the Yankees are certainly familiar with him from his time with the Toronto Blue Jays.

"There's always room for good players," said Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who said he heard rumors about the trade during the game.

In the meantime, Boone will be hopeful the Yankees can win for just the fifth time in their last 13 games after homering in their 18th straight game Saturday. Gleyber Torres and Cameron Maybin went deep for the Yankees, whose 18-game streak with a homer is the second-longest in team history.

The Yankees will also be attempting to get the split while Stanton and Judge continue their rehab assignments with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Stanton is expected to return Tuesday from a biceps injury that has sidelined him since March 31, and Judge is expected to return shortly from a strained left oblique that has sidelined him since April 20.

Chicago will attempt to return to the .500 mark at 35-35 after getting shutout until the eighth inning Saturday, striking out 16 times and getting only one extra-base hit out of its 10 hits in front of a sellout crowd of 36,074. James McCann hit a three-run homer while Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu had two hits apiece.

Jimenez homered twice Friday and is 8-for-20 (.400) in six games against the Yankees.

Lefty James Paxton (3-3, 4.04 ERA) will make his fourth start since returning from left knee inflammation on May 29 for the Yankees. He is 0-1 with a 7.15 ERA since returning and most recently allowed six runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings in a 10-4 loss to the New York Mets on Tuesday.

Paxton is 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA in three career starts against Chicago.

Odrisamer Despaigne (0-1, 4.50) will make his second start for the White Sox -- and first career start against the Yankees.

He last pitched in Monday's 12-1 loss to the Washington Nationals when he allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings.

Despite coming off one of their worst games in recent weeks, the White Sox are 11-6 in their last 17 games and third baseman Yoan Moncada could return from a three-game absence because of a back strain. Moncada is batting .378 (17-for-45) with three home runs and seven RBIs during his career-high, 11-game hitting streak.

"You can take learning experiences whether you win or lose," McCann told reporters. "Do I think a game like tonight reminds us we're supposed to be in a rebuilding mode? No. We still expect to win, and we're going to show up tomorrow with that mentality."

--Field Level Media