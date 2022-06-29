Dead ball doesn't stop Yankees from setting MLB record for HRs in June

The New York Yankees, as you may have heard, are pretty good at winning baseball games these days. They're even better at hitting home runs in June, apparently.

Via a pair of long balls by, who else, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees set an MLB record for home runs in the month of June, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. The team tied then surpassed the 2016 Baltimore Orioles and 2019 Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in a 5-3 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Judge got the Yankees on the board in the first inning with a massive full-count blast to left field, his MLB-leading 29th homer of the season.

#AllRise for a 429 ft blast 👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/iWAIvNzVbb — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2022

With 29 homers through 76 games, Judge is currently on pace to hit 61.8 homers this season, a fraction above Roger Maris' 61 for the Yankees' single-season record. Judge has been responsible for 11 of the Yankees' 57 June homers.

Stanton struck in the third inning, going opposite field to give the Yankees the lead. It was his 19th homer of the season, third on the team behind Judge and Anthony Rizzo.

🗳️: https://t.co/eDVN5twbyd pic.twitter.com/2XGGzesc65 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2022

Making the June homer record even more impressive is that the Yankees did it after MLB deadened the ball this season. The home run rate and runs per game are down across the league, but that hasn't stopped the Yankees. Of course, playing 16 of 25 June games in the friendly home run environment of Yankee Stadium also helps.

With their win Wednesday, the Yankees improved their record to 56-20 (20-5 in June), still by far the best record in baseball. Their 383 runs, 126 home runs and 3.05 runs allowed per game also lead MLB. Of course, there was that one game when they didn't do so well on offense.