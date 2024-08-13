Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. has UCL injury, could require surgery

CHICAGO — Jazz Chisholm Jr. said he wasn’t “super concerned” after exiting Monday’s loss to the White Sox with a left elbow injury, yet it sounds like the Yankees could be without their third baseman for a bit.

Manager Aaron Boone called Chisholm a “likely” candidate for the injured list on Tuesday, as the right-handed thrower has an unspecified ulnar collateral ligament injury. The Yankees hope to have a better understanding of the severity in the next 24 hours, but Boone didn’t rule out surgery.

“[There’s] something there,” Boone said when asked if initial tests cleared Chisholm of a tear. “I’m not going to speak before the doctors have weighed in on it. I just know UCL injury.”

Asked if Chisholm could miss the rest of the season, Boone added, “I hope not. We’ll see what the extent of it [is] and what the next several days are like, but I don’t know that yet.”

Chisholm injured his elbow after scoring from second on an Anthony Volpe single in the fifth inning on Monday. Already running on the play, the speedster made it home despite Volpe’s hit never making it past White Sox shortstop Nicky Lopez in shallow left field.

Lopez threw home, but Chisholm beat the throw with a head-first slide. Chicago catcher Korey Lee made contact with Chisholm on the tag play.

Chisholm didn’t exit the game until the seventh, and he described the injury as soreness.

“My adrenaline was still going,” Chisholm said, “so I didn’t feel it right away.”

Losing Chisholm for an extended period would be a blow for the Yankees, as he’s been sensational since being acquired from the Marlins before the trade deadline. In addition to learning third base on the fly, he’s hit seven home runs to go with 11 RBIs and a .316/.361/.702 slash line in 14 games with his new team.

“Obviously, he’s been really impactful for us, and hopefully this is something that’s a shorter period and we get him back and rolling,” Boone said. “But certainly tough to not have him in there.”

Boone said that Chisholm will stay with the team as it continues a road trip bound for Detroit and Williamsport, Pa.; the Yankees are playing in the Little League Classic on Sunday.

Assuming Chisholm goes on the IL, Oswaldo Cabrera, Tuesday’s starter, and DJ LeMahieu are among the Yankees’ options at third base. Oswald Peraza, hitting .306 with seven homers over his last 26 games at Triple-A, is in consideration for a promotion, Boone said. Meanwhile, the hope is that Jon Berti (calf) starts a rehab assignment in the next week or so.

The Yankees could also pursue Amed Rosario, a versatile utilityman who is hitting .327 against lefties this season. The Bombers had interest in Rosario as a free agent over the offseason, and the Dodgers recently designated him for assignment.

With the Yankees weighing their options and awaiting more information, the team did not make a roster move prior to Tuesday’s game. Asked if Chisholm could run since he’s active, Boone didn’t dismiss the idea, as surprising as such a thing would be.

“I think he’s bummed out because he wanted to be in the lineup today,” the skipper said. “He woke up today feeling like, ‘I’m playing today,’ but let’s see what we have. Hopefully it’s not something that’s too long.”