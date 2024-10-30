Advertisement

The Yankees had the best response after the banned fan complained about losing his World Series tickets

andrew joseph
·2 min read
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Fans interfere with Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers as he attempts to catch a fly ball in foul territory during the first inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The play resulted in an out. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Everything we have learned about 38-year-old Yankees fan Austin Capobianco these past 24 hours has been against our will. But that should be expected when a fan aggressively tries to pry a ball away from Mookie Betts during the World Series.

Yet, the Yankees deserve some credit here. For how unlikeable Capobianco appears to be, the team certainly knew how to win a PR battle.

As Capobianco -- who was banned from attending Wednesday's Game 5 of the World Series -- made his media rounds to soak up his 15 minutes, he complained to Newsday about how the Yankees not only banned him from the game but also confiscated his tickets. He would have liked to give the tickets to his brother and friends. Instead, he was forced to settle for a refund.

Capobianco deserved zero sympathy even before those comments, and the Yankees couldn't have responded better. The team decided to redistribute those tickets to a pediatric cancer patient and his family.

Well done, Yankees.

And that's one way to get Capobianco out of the spotlight -- that time can't come soon enough.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: The Yankees had the best response after the banned fan complained about losing his World Series tickets