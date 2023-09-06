Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton blasts 400th career home run

In a rough year for Giancarlo Stanton, the New York Yankees’ slugger has reached a personal milestone.

Stanton belted his 400th career home run on Wednesday night on a 451-foot moon shot to left center field.

Connecting off Jose Cisnero, Stanton became the fourth quickest player to reach the 400 home run mark in terms of games (1,520). Only Mark McGwire, Babe Ruth and Alex Rodriguez did it faster.

It was Stanton's 22nd homer of the season.

A 451-ft blast for Home Run No. 4⃣0⃣0⃣@Giancarlo818 💪 pic.twitter.com/fXgulppxh2 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 6, 2023

Stanton is the 58th player in MLB history to reach 400 homers and the 10th player to accomplish the feat as a Yankee, along with Mark Teixeira, Carlos Beltran, Alfonso Soriano, Rodriguez, Gary Sheffield, Reggie Jackson, Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig and Ruth. He's just the third active player to reach 400 home runs; Miguel Cabrera (510) is the active leader, and Nelson Cruz sits second (464).

New York Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton salutes the fans after hitting his 400th career home run.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits 400th career home run