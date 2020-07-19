Yankees' German not retiring, apologises for misleading posts

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German announced on social media on Saturday that he is not retiring from baseball and apologised for posts he made on Friday that led some to believe he was ending his career.

German, who will miss the entire 2020 season due to an 81-game suspension for a domestic violence incident, posted on Instagram on Saturday to clear up the confusion from two posts the previous day and reiterate he plans to return to the Yankees in 2021.

The right-hander's Instagram story included both English and Spanish language versions of text, reading, "Baseball is my life and I promise I am not walking away".

German, 27, is not with the team as the Yankees prepare for Thursday's season opener, but manager Aaron Boone said on Friday that the Dominican Republic native is in the United States.

"I am very sorry for the unsettling post last night," German's apology said. "This past year has been very tough for my family and myself, for which I take full responsibility.

"Not being with my team-mates while they get ready for the season, knowing that I have let them down, has taken a toll on me and last night I let my emotions get the best of me."

German also went on to thank the Yankees organisation for their support.

German made two posts on Friday in Spanish, leading some to believe he was questioning his MLB future. "I left baseball. Thanks, my people" one post said when translated.

In the second post he said: "If I decide not to come back I will proud of my effort during an 11-year career. God bless everyone who has supported me."

German still has 63 games remaining on his 81-game suspension for a domestic violence suspension handed down in January, the fourth longest ban issued in MLB history.

In 2019, German led the Yankees in wins with an 18-4 record in 24 starts and posted a 4.03 ERA.