Yankees fall to Nationals 2-1 as losing streak reaches 9 games for the first time in 41 years

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees' losing streak hit nine games for the first time in 41 years as Tommy Kahnle allowed a go-ahead homer to CJ Abrams with two outs in the eighth inning and the Washington Nationals claimed a 2-1 win on Tuesday night.

Winless since beating the Marlins on Aug. 11 in Miami, the Yankees are on their first nine-game skid since Sept. 13-21, 1982 — the final month of a 79-win season when they employed three managers (Bob Lemon, Gene Michael and Clyde King).

Abrams snapped a 1-1 tie by hitting a first-pitch changeup from Kahnle (1-2) off the right field foul pole for his 13th homer of the season.

Mason Thompson (4-4) earned the win and Kyle Finnegan picked up his 22nd save in 29 chances.

Carter Kieboom homered in the third for Washington.

GUARDIANS 8, DODGERS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kole Calhoun’s three-run homer capped a five-run seventh inning as Cleveland sent Los Angeles to just its third loss in the month of August.

The Dodgers are 17-3 in August and 25-10 since the All-Star break.

Oscar Gonzalez also homered for the Guardians. Sam Hentges (2-2), Trevor Stephan and Emmanuel Clase each pitched one inning as Cleveland held the Dodgers’ power-packed lineup to just six hits.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith hit his 17th homer and rookie starter Bobby Miller (7-3) took the loss.

PHILLIES 4, GIANTS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner had a two-run single in the ninth inning that bounced off Camilo Doval’s glove and into center field, giving Philadelphia a victory over San Francisco.

Philadelphia increased its lead to four games over San Francisco in the National League wild-card race. The Giants have lost 12 of their last 16 games.

Bryce Harper hit his 11th homer of the season and went 2 for 3 with a walk. Craig Kimbrel (7-3) got the victory with an inning of relief.

Thairo Estrada had three hits in the game and Joc Pederson had two for San Francisco. Doval, who entered with 33 saves, saw his record slip to 5-4. Kyle Harrison, San Francisco’s top pitching prospect, made his major league debut, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing five hits and two earned runs in a no-decision on 65 pitches.

Story continues

TIGERS 8, CUBS 6

DETROIT (AP) — Andy Ibañez had his first two-homer game, leading Detroit past Chicago.

Tyler Holton (3-2) got the victory with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

Former Tiger Drew Smyly (9-9) took the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer for Chicago.

RAYS 12, ROCKIES 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Osleivis Basabe hit a grand slam for his first major league homer and capped a nine-run eighth inning for AL wild card-leading Tampa Bay.

Basabe is filling at shortstop for Wander Franco, who is on MLB’s administrative list while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate him for an alleged relationship with a minor.

Yandy Díaz went 3 for 5 in his career-best fifth straight multi-hit game, raising his AL-leading average to .328. Andrew Kittredge (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth to get his win since returning from Tommy John surgery this month.

Brent Suter (4-1) took the loss for NL-worst Colorado, which has lost nine of its last 12 games.

PIRATES 6, CARDINALS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen’s two-run homer was the 299th of his career and capped a five-run fifth inning against struggling Adam Wainwright, and Pittsburgh sent St. Louis to its sixth loss in seven games.

Wainwright remained stuck on 198 career. He retired the side in order in the first three innings but was charged with six runs in 4 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits, striking out three and walking one.

Acquired from the Cardinals last season, Johan Oviedo (7-13) allowed one run and four hits in five innings with five strikeouts and one walk. David Bednar worked a scoreless ninth for his 27th save in 30 opportunities.

Richie Palacios led off the fifth inning with his first career home run for St. Louis.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

The Associated Press