Yankees' Domingo German not eligible to pitch in postseason amid domestic abuse allegations

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German will not be eligible to pitch during the postseason after Major League Baseball and MLBPA announced his administrative leave will be extended through the end of the World Series.

Domingo German is officially out of the postseason. The Administrative Leave has been extended by MLB through the end of the World Series. No other info from the investigation is available at this time. — Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) September 25, 2019

German, 27, was placed on administrative leave last week after allegations of domestic abuse surfaced. At the same time, MLB launched an investigation into the matter that could take several weeks to resolve.

Yankees' Domingo German's administrative leave has been extended by MLB through the postseason, but no suspension will be announced yet, per source. Investigation ongoing. @YankeesWFAN first to report. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) September 25, 2019

Details about what led to the investigation have been limited. Sources told Yahoo Sports that German had a physical altercation with his girlfriend late on the evening or Sept 16 or early Sept. 17.

The altercation was reported to MLB by a witness on Sept. 17.

The length of any potential suspension for German will be determined by the league’s findings. We’ve seen a wide range of outcomes on these matters so far.

Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was suspended 85 games earlier this summer after being arrested and changed following an alleged domestic violence incident. Those changes were later dropped, but the suspension was upheld.

Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright received a 15-game suspension after the league investigated his December 2017 arrest and domestic assault change.

In German’s case, no arrest has been made and no criminal charges have been filed. If that doesn’t change, German will not likely face a substantial suspension under the league’s domestic violence policy.

