Yankees dominate Red Sox again, Bieber continues to shine

The New York Yankees brushed past the Boston Red Sox again in MLB, while Shane Bieber starred on Saturday.

The Yankees made it two from two to begin their series against the Red Sox with an 11-5 victory.

Clint Frazier was the star for the Yankees, going three-for-three with five RBIs.

Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi lasted 5.1 innings, but conceded three home runs and eight runs as Boston fell to 6-15, while the Yankees are 14-6.

Bieber continued to shine for the Cleveland Indians.

He struck out 11 across seven innings in a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Bieber is the first pitcher in the modern era to tally 50-plus strikeouts and allow five or fewer runs in his first five starts of a season, according to STATS.

Tremendous Trout, Tatis

Mike Trout smashed his ninth home run of the season, but the Los Angeles Angels were edged 6-5 by the Dodgers.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts also homered before Max Muncy's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning.

Joining Trout on nine homers was Fernando Tatis Jr., who went deep in the San Diego Padres' 7-6 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Aaron Nola was in fine form for the Philadelphia Phillies. He gave up just three hits and struck out eight in seven innings in a 6-2 victory over the New York Mets.

Giolito struggles

Lucas Giolito conceded five runs (four earned) and six hits in five innings as the Chicago White Sox went down to the St Louis Cardinals 5-1.

Athletics' comebacks continue

The Oakland Athletics became the fourth team in the modern era to win back-to-back games despite trailing by three-plus runs in the ninth inning or later in both, edging the San Francisco Giants 7-6.

Saturday's results

St Louis Cardinals 5-1 Chicago White Sox

St Louis Cardinals 6-3 Chicago White Sox

Minnesota Twins 4-2 Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals 4-2 Minnesota Twins

Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 Chicago Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 New York Mets

Cleveland Indians 3-1 Detroit Tigers

Atlanta Braves 2-1 Miami Marlins

New York Yankees 11-5 Boston Red Sox

Oakland Athletics 7-6 San Francisco Giants

Houston Astros 2-1 Seattle Mariners

Baltimore Orioles 7-3 Washington Nationals

Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 San Diego Padres

Texas Rangers 6-4 Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 Los Angeles Angels

Nationals at Orioles

Max Scherzer (1-1, 2.75 ERA) will lead the Washington Nationals (7-11) into their clash with the Baltimore Orioles (12-8) on Sunday.