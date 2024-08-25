Yankees designate pitcher Tonkin for assignment, four months after claiming him from Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees shuffled their bullpen Sunday, designating Michael Tonkin for assignment and selecting the contract of Phil Bickford from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Tonkin was 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 39 appearances since being claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on April 26. Tonkin posted a 1.84 ERA in his first 22 appearances with the Yankees but had a 5.74 ERA in his last 17 outings.

The Yankees have seven days to trade, release or send Tonkin outright to the minors.

Tonkin allowed a two-run homer to Jake Cave in Saturday’s 9-2 loss to Colorado and allowed three runs in Cleveland’s six-run 12th inning on Tuesday.

“Tough one today,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Tonk’s been great. He pitched well for us. He’s been a great teammate. So difficult decision there.”

It was the fourth time this season Tonkin was designated for assignment. Tonkin was cut twice in an 18-day span by the Mets and also by the Twins after one appearance.

The 34-year-old right-hander started the season with the Mets, then was designated for assignment April 5. The Twins acquired him four days later for cash and the Mets reacquired Tonkin off waivers April 17.

The Mets signed Tonkin to a one-year deal in the offseason after he was 7-3 with a 4.28 ERA in 45 appearances last season for the Atlanta Braves. It was the first major league season since 2017 for the 6-foot-7 reliever, who pitched parts of five seasons for the Twins before pitching in Japan, Mexico and the independent Atlantic League along with three different Triple-A teams between 2018 and 2023.

Bickford allowed eight runs in five appearances for the Yankees June 21-29. With Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he was 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 34 appearances.

The former first-round pick split last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mets and is 11-8 with a 4.70 ERA in 184 career outings with the Milwaukee Brewers, Dodgers, Mets and Yankees.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Larry Fleisher, The Associated Press