Yankees call up OF Frazier from Triple-A

The New York Yankees recalled outfielder Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Sunday's game against the visiting Oakland Athletics.

Frazier, who turns 25 on Friday, opened the season with New York and held his own at the plate, but was sent to the minors in mid-June to work on his defense.

Frazier batted .283 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs in 53 games before his demotion. He hit .247 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs in 61 games at Triple-A.

The Yankees made four other transactions as active rosters expanded with the start of September. They called up right-handers Chance Adams and Ryan Dull and lefty Tyler Lyons from Triple-A, and transferred right-hander David Hale to the 60-day injured list.

Adams, 25, is 1-0 with a 7.48 ERA in eight bullpen appearances with New York this season.

Dull, 29, was claimed off waivers on Aug. 14 from the San Francisco Giants, who had claimed him off waivers from the A's on Aug. 5. He posted a 12.00 ERA in seven relief appearances this year for Oakland.

Lyons, 31, was cut by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 11 and signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees on Aug. 15. He is 1-1 in the majors this season with a 11.25 ERA in three relief outings.

The Yankees opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for Lyons by transferring Hale to the 60-day IL with a lumbar spine strain. Hale, 31, is 3-0 with a 2.89 ERA and two saves in 19 games.





--Field Level Media