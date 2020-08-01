Yankees brush past Red Sox, Betts hits first homer for Dodgers
The New York Yankees continued their fast start to the MLB season, while Mookie Betts impressed in a loss.
The Yankees improved to 5-1 with a 5-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday.
Aaron Judge hit his third home run of the season, his two-run blast in the third inning giving the Yankees a lead they would not relinquish.
Brett Gardner also homered for the Yankees, who condemned the Red Sox to a 3-5 record.
Betts went three-of-five and hit his first homer for the Dodgers in a 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It ended the Dodgers' three-game winning streak, but they are 5-3 this season.
Dynamic Darvish
Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish gave up just two hits in six innings and struck out seven in a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Travis D'Arnaud went three-of-four and had five RBIs in the Atlanta Braves' 11-10 victory against the New York Mets.
Kyle Lewis impressed again for the Seattle Mariners. He became the first rookie to tally 15 or more hits through his team's first eight games of a season since 1977, as per STATS. Lewis went two-of-four in a 5-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
Castillo struggles
Luis Castillo conceded five runs and eight hits in six innings in the Cincinnati Reds' 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
Brilliant Betts
To go with his home run, Betts showed off his incredible arm.
Friday's results
New York Yankees 5-1 Boston Red Sox
Atlanta Braves 11-10 New York Mets
Detroit Tigers 7-2 Cincinnati Reds
Baltimore Orioles 6-3 Tampa Bay Rays
Chicago White Sox 3-2 Kansas City Royals
Minnesota Twins 4-1 Cleveland Indians
Chicago Cubs 6-3 Pittsburgh Pirates
San Francisco Giants 9-2 Texas Rangers
Seattle Mariners 5-3 Oakland Athletics
San Diego Padres 8-7 Colorado Rockies
Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Los Angeles Dodgers
Houston Astros 9-6 Los Angeles Angels
Red Sox at Yankees
Masahiro Tanaka is set to start for the Yankees (5-1) as they continue their series against the Red Sox (3-5) on Saturday.