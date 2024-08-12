Yankees bring road win streak into matchup with the White Sox

New York Yankees (70-49, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (28-91, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Gil (12-5, 3.06 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); White Sox: Ky Bush (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -323, White Sox +254; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees hit the road against the Chicago White Sox looking to continue a five-game road winning streak.

Chicago has a 28-91 record overall and a 17-42 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 9-15 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has a 70-49 record overall and a 38-22 record on the road. The Yankees have a 28-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 52 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 11-for-36 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has 15 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 61 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 14-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .208 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .279 batting average, 5.04 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: White Sox: Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Trent Grisham: day-to-day (hand), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

