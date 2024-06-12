Yankees bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Royals

New York Yankees (48-21, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-29, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Cody Poteet (2-0, 1.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Royals: Dan Altavilla (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, two strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has a 24-13 record at home and a 39-29 record overall. The Royals are 19-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 26-11 record on the road and a 48-21 record overall. The Yankees have the top team ERA in the AL at 2.87.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino has 18 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Royals. Nelson Velazquez is 6-for-32 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 21 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 62 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 9-for-40 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .259 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (toe), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (foot), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press