Yankees and Blue Jays play, winner takes 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (51-60, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (66-46, second in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez (1-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (3-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -236, Blue Jays +192; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York has a 28-24 record at home and a 66-46 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.73 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

Toronto is 51-60 overall and 25-32 on the road. The Blue Jays have a 40-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday's game is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 25 doubles, a triple and 41 home runs for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe is 16-for-45 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 22 home runs while slugging .539. Addison Barger is 6-for-17 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .283 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .278 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press