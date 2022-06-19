Yankees blank Toronto 4-0, stretch winning streak to 9 games

10 min read
TORONTO (AP) — Jameson Taillon and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, Aaron Hicks lined a three-run double and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to nine by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Saturday.

Taillon (8-1) allowed four hits and struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings to win his eighth straight decision.

Michael King worked two innings and Clay Holmes got the final four outs. The Yankees pitched their 11th shutout of the season and improved to a major league-best 49-16.

Alek Manoah (8-2) lost for the first time in 16 career home starts. He allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

The Yankees had an 11-game winning streak from April 22 to May 3. That run ended with a loss to left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in the finale of a three-game series in Toronto. Kikuchi starts for the Blue Jays on Sunday.

METS 3, MARLINS 2

NEW YORK (AP) -- Taijuan Walker retired 18 in a row and pitched into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor homered for the second straight game and New York beat Miami.

The Mets have won three straight and five of six, earning their NL-best 44th victory and improving to a season-high 21 games over .500.

Walker (5-2) pitched one-run ball and struck out nine over 6 2/3 innings.

Lindor homered with his mother and several other family members in attendance for the second straight game. With one out in the third, Lindor drove a 2-2 fastball from Braxton Garrett (1-2) over the left-center field wall to score Starling Marte and give the Mets a 3-0 advantage. Lindor pointed toward his family as he crossed home plate, pumping his fist several times.

Edwin Diaz notched his 14th save in 17 chances.

PHILLIES 2, NATIONALS 1, 10 INNINGS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Rhys Hoskins singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Philadelphia beat Washington for its 15th win in 17 games.

The Phillies are a season-high five games over .500 and 14-2 since firing former manager Joe Girardi on June 3.

The last-place Nationals lost on the day they retired the No. 11 of organizational stalwart Ryan Zimmerman.

In the Washington ninth, pinch-hitter Lane Thomas had a two-out single off Brad Hand (2-1) that scored Juan Soto with the tying run.

Hoskins’ hit up the middle off Reed Garrett (0-1) scored automatic runner Matt Vierling from second. Philadelphia loaded the bases with no outs, but did not score again.

Seranthony Domínguez recorded his first save of the year by pitching a scoreless 10th.

Yairo Muñoz homered in the Phillies' seventh off Erasmo Ramirez.

CUBS 6, BRAVES 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras had three hits and stole a base in his first game against younger brother William, helping Chicago past Atlanta.

Chicago won a day after ending its 10-game losing streak and also stopping the Braves’ 14-game winning string.

The Contreras brothers both started at catcher, marking the first time they shared a field.

Justin Steele (2-5) got his first win since his season debut April 9 against Milwaukee. He allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. Rafael Ortega homered and Alfonso Rivas and Andrelton Simmons each had two hits for the Cubs.

Kyle Wright (7-4) gave up five runs and a career-high 11 hits in six innings. Adam Duvall, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II had a pair of hits for the Braves.

DODGERS 7, GUARDIANS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman had three hits, Trea Turner homered and four Los Angeles pitchers limited Cleveland to two hits in the win.

Julio Urías (4-6) pitched six strong innings to earn his first win since May 20, allowing an unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

It was a season low in hits for Cleveland, which was missing AL RBI leader José Ramírez due to right thumb discomfort. The loss snapped a season-best five-game winning streak.

Cleveland's Cal Quantrill (4-4) allowed season highs with five runs and 10 hits. The right-hander struck out four and issued one walk.

ANGELS 4, MARINERS 2, 10TH INNING, 1ST GAME

SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Trout hit a two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning and Los Angeles beat Seattle in the opening game of a doubleheader.

Trout hit his 50th career homer against Seattle and 31st at T-Mobile Park on a 1-1 pitch from Diego Castillo (3-1). Trout had struck out three times earlier in the game, but hit his 19th long ball of the season after Seattle’s bullpen had retired 13 straight Angels batters.

Raisel Iglesias (2-4) pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Angels and José Quijada worked the 10th to earn the save.

Dylan Moore had a homer in the third and Julio Rodríguez added an RBI single in the seventh for Seattle.

WHITE SOX 7, ASTROS 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Johnny Cueto and Reynaldo López combined for a three-hitter and Luis Robert tied a career-high with four RBIs as Chicago jumped on Justin Verlander early in a win over Houston.

Cueto (1-3) allowed two hits and struck out five in a season-high seven innings to get his first win since July 29 with San Francisco.

Robert tied a season-best with three hits and José Abreu drove in two runs as the White Sox built a 7-0 lead after four innings to get their fourth win in five games.

Verlander (8-3) had a rare sub-par start. He allowed nine hits and seven runs — four earned — in a season-low 3 2/3 innings to snap a two-game winning streak.

CARDINALS 11, RED SOX 2

BOSTON (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster in the first inning and St. Louis broke it open with a six-run sixth in a win at Boston, where Neil Diamond made a rare appearance to sing “Sweet Caroline” — a staple song in the middle of the eighth at Fenway Park.

Nolan Gorman and Tyler O’Neill had solo shots for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman each had a two-run single during the big inning.

The win snapped the Cardinals’ five-game losing streak in Boston.

Dakota Hudson (5-3) held Boston to two runs in five innings. Kutter Crawford (1-2) took the loss.

GIANTS 7, PIRATES 5

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Brandon Crawford tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth and provided some breathing room with an RBI double in the ninth as San Francisco rallied past Pittsburgh.

Wilmer Flores and Austin Slater homered for the Giants, who have won seven of eight and 13 of 19 to move to10 games over .500 (37-27) for the first time this season.

Alex Wood (5-5) surrendered a three-run homer to Pittsburgh’s Diego Castillo in the fourth but hung around long enough to win. Wood allowed four runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Camilo Doval retired the Pirates in order in the ninth for his 11th save and second in two days.

Jose Quintana allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings before being lifted for Wil Crowe (3-4) after striking out González to start the sixth. Crowe allowed each of his first four batters to reach.

ROCKIES 5, PADRES 4

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon’s third hit of the game was a tiebreaking solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, leading Colorado over San Diego.

C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon also homered for the Rockies, who won their second straight after a seven-game home losing streak.

Manny Machado homered for the Padres, who lost their ninth in a row to the Rockies at Coors Field. It’s San Diego’s longest road losing streak to NL West-rival Colorado.

McMahon, who came into the game batting .179 in the month of June with 21 strikeouts, capped his big game with the solo blast off Luis Garcia (4-4) that cleared the right-center field fence and dropped into the Rockies’ bullpen.

Alex Colomé (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the victory. Daniel Bard worked out of a two-on, one-out jam by striking out Machado and getting Luke Voit on an infield groundout for his 14th save in 16 chances.

RAYS 7, ORIOLES 6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Harold Ramirez hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning, and Tampa Bay snapped its four-game losing streak with a victory over Baltimore.

Francisco Mejía had a career-high four hits for the Rays and Yandy Díaz had three.

Díaz also drew a one-out walk off Dillon Tate (0-3) in the ninth. Ji-Man Choi followed with a single and Tate hit Randy Arozarena with a two-strike pitch to load the bases. Ramirez’s fly to right put the Rays ahead.

Calvin Faucher (1-1) pitched a perfect eighth to earn his first career win. Colin Poche pitched the bottom of the ninth for his fourth save.

Robinson Chirinos had three hits and four RBIs for the Orioles.

BREWERS 7, REDS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe homered for the second straight day, rookie Jason Alexander earn his first career win and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.

Jace Peterson drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double on a chopper over the head of leaping first baseman Mike Moustakas, and Milwaukee won consecutive games for the first time this month.

Alexander (1-0) allowed allowed eight hits and three runs, two earned, with one walk and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee got to Graham Ashcraft (3-1) for eight hits and six runs with two walks and four strikeouts in five innings.

TIGERS 14, RANGERS 7

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase had three hits, including one of three Detroit homers, and the Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Texas.

Javy Baez and Robbie Grossman also homered and top prospect Riley Greene scored twice in his major league debut for Detroit. Rony Garcia (1-2) picked up the win, allowing four runs on four hits in six innings.

Texas starter Taylor Hearn (4-5) allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings. Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager homered for the Rangers.

ROYALS 2, ATHLETICS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Brad Keller allowed one hit in seven crisp innings, helping Kansas City past Oakland for its third straight win.

Jose Cuas retired two batters and allowed a one out double in the eighth. Scott Barlow set down the final four batters for his eighth save to complete the two-hitter.

The A’s were shut out for the eighth time this season, dropped their eighth straight at home, and fell to a majors-worst 22-45. Oakland has lost 15 of 17.

Keller (2-8) was dominant in his first win since May 3. The 22-year-old retired 17 of the first 18 batters he faced and worked around three walks for his first road victory in five starts this season.

Cole Irvin (2-4) took the loss.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

