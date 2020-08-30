Yankees beat Mets 2-1 to stop 7-game slide

NEW YORK — Clint Frazier scored the winning run on Dellin Betances’ wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees averted their longest losing streak in a quarter-century Saturday with a 2-1 victory over the crosstown Mets.

J.A. Happ pitched brilliantly into the eighth at Yankee Stadium and Luke Voit homered early for the injury-ravaged Bronx Bombers, who stopped a seven-game slide that followed six straight wins. They haven’t dropped eight in a row since August 1995.

The Mets had won three straight and six of eight, including a Subway Series doubleheader sweep Friday at Yankee Stadium. Betances (0-1) got the loss against his former team.

Wilson Ramos greeted Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino with a tying home run in the eighth. Aroldis Chapman (1-1) got three outs for the win.

CUBS 3, REDS 0, GAME 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Yu Darvish scattered seven hits over six innings, Anthony Rizzo homered twice and the Cubs snapped a three-game skid.

Darvish (6-1) earned his sixth straight win. He struck out eight and walked two in the opener of a doubleheader.

Jeremy Jeffress pitched the seventh for his fourth save.

The Reds loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, but Darvish got Freddy Galvis to ground out weakly to third baseman Nico Hoerner. Cincinnati’s three-game winning streak ended.

Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer (3-2) allowed three runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to lead Philadelphia to its fifth straight victory.

Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies, who pulled within two games of Atlanta for first place in the NL East. Philadelphia last won five in row in August 2018.

Eflin (2-1) allowed one run and four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Johan Camargo homered for the Braves, and Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Josh Tomlin (1-2) got the loss.

RAYS 4, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Josh Fleming and four relievers combined on a three-hitter, and Tampa Bay pitchers extended their streak of success at Marlins Park to 36 consecutive scoreless innings.

Tampa Bay shut out the Marlins for the second night in a row, and also blanked them in both meetings in Miami last year.

Fleming (2-0) won for the second time in as many career starts. He allowed three baserunners and struck out six to help the Rays earn their fourth victory in a row.

Joey Wendle drove in two runs for the Al East leaders, who scored all of their runs with two out.

Pablo Lopez (3-2) allowed two runs in seven innings for the Marlins (14-14), who struck out 11 times and lost their third game in a row.

INDIANS 2, CARDINALS 1, 12 INNINGS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit a go-ahead double for Cleveland in the 12th inning, then Yadier Molina made a baserunning blunder and got trapped for the final out.

A day after getting 20 hits in a rout, the Indians totalled just five in winning their fourth in a row.

Naquin doubled off Alex Reyes (1-1) to drive in pinch runner Mike Freeman, who started the inning at second base. That was Cleveland’s only hit after the eighth inning.

Molina was on third in the 12th when Matt Carpenter hit a grounder that first baseman Carlos Santana fielded near the bag. He touched the base for an out, then bobbled the ball for a moment.

Molina was partly down the line toward home, and Santana cut across the diamond. Molina put up his hands, appearing to indicate he thought Carpenter’s grounder was foul, and was easily tagged out in a rundown.

Nick Wittgren (2-0) got the win, and Brad Hand earned his 10th save.

ROYALS 9, WHITE SOX 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Maikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City’s five-run seventh.

Ryan O’Hearn and Alex Gordon also went deep for Kansas City, which had dropped five of six — including consecutive 6-5 losses where the opponent won in its final at-bat.

The last-place Royals finalized a trade during the win, sending reliever Trevor Rosenthal to San Diego for young outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named.

Edwin Encarnación homered and Tim Anderson had four hits for the White Sox, who had won three straight and 10 of 11 to move into a tie for the AL Central lead. Zack Burdi (0-1) got the loss.

